Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 3

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Francisco Giants.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (77-61) vs. San Francisco Giants (68-70)

Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Tuesday, September 3, 2024 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-120) | SF: (+102)

ARI: (-120) | SF: (+102) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+140) | SF: +1.5 (-170)

ARI: -1.5 (+140) | SF: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 9-6, 4.22 ERA vs Kyle Harrison (Giants) - 7-6, 4.22 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Ryne Nelson (9-6) against the Giants and Kyle Harrison (7-6). When Nelson starts, his team is 15-8-0 against the spread this season. Nelson's team has won 71.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-2). The Giants are 15-8-0 ATS in Harrison's 23 starts with a set spread. The Giants have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Harrison's starts this season, and they went 6-6 in those matchups.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (50.6%)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +102 underdog despite being at home.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Spread

The Diamondbacks are at the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Diamondbacks are +140 to cover the runline, with the Giants being -170.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Giants, on September 3, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 45 times (63.4%) in those games.

This year Arizona has won 35 of 53 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 79 of their 137 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 137 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 72-65-0 against the spread.

The Giants have gone 25-32 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43.9% of those games).

San Francisco is 15-27 (winning just 35.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Giants have had an over/under set by bookmakers 136 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 68 of those games (68-64-4).

The Giants have gone 65-71-0 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll is hitting .232 with 18 doubles, 12 triples, 19 home runs and 58 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .316 and a slugging percentage of .430.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 117th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Carroll has recorded at least one hit in 12 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs, three walks and 14 RBI.

Eugenio Suarez is hitting .240 with 25 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 42 walks, while slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He ranks 96th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging in the major leagues.

Suarez heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Josh Bell is batting .248 with a .407 slugging percentage and 64 RBI this year.

Bell has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a walk and four RBI.

Christian Walker has 23 home runs, 71 RBI and a batting average of .254 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman has accumulated 125 hits with a .442 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Giants. He's batting .248 and with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 77th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Chapman hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Heliot Ramos is hitting .275 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Michael Conforto has 24 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .229.

Mark Canha has a .341 on-base percentage to pace his team.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Head to Head

6/5/2024: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/4/2024: 8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/3/2024: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/21/2024: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/20/2024: 7-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/19/2024: 17-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

17-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/18/2024: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/20/2023: 7-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/19/2023: 8-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/3/2023: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

