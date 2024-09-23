Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 23

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Francisco Giants.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (87-69) vs. San Francisco Giants (77-79)

Date: Monday, September 23, 2024

Monday, September 23, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID

Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-178) | SF: (+150)

ARI: (-178) | SF: (+150) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+115) | SF: +1.5 (-138)

ARI: -1.5 (+115) | SF: +1.5 (-138) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 3-3, 5.09 ERA vs Hayden Birdsong (Giants) - 4-5, 4.74 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Eduardo Rodriguez (3-3, 5.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Hayden Birdsong (4-5, 4.74 ERA). When Rodriguez starts, his team is 5-3-0 against the spread this season. Rodriguez's team has been victorious in 83.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-1. The Giants have gone 6-8-0 ATS in Birdsong's 14 starts that had a set spread. The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Birdsong's starts this season, and they went 2-5 in those games.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (60.8%)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Moneyline

The Diamondbacks vs Giants moneyline has Arizona as a -178 favorite, while San Francisco is a +150 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the run line against the Diamondbacks. The Giants are -138 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are +115.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Over/Under

The Diamondbacks-Giants game on Sept. 23 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 83 games this season and have come away with the win 53 times (63.9%) in those contests.

This season Arizona has been victorious 15 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -178 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 90 of their 155 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks are 83-72-0 against the spread in their 155 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have won 42.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (30-40).

San Francisco is 7-8 (winning 46.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

In the 154 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-72-5).

The Giants have gone 76-78-0 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has 143 hits and an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .566. All three of those stats are tops among Arizona hitters this season. He has a .295 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters, he is 11th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Marte has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, three home runs, seven walks and six RBI.

Corbin Carroll is batting .230 with 21 doubles, 14 triples, 21 home runs and 69 walks, while slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 116th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .257 with a .474 slugging percentage and 98 RBI this year.

Suarez has recorded at least one base hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .268 with a home run and six RBI.

Christian Walker has 26 home runs, 82 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman has a .330 on-base percentage and a .457 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Giants. He's batting .247.

He ranks 82nd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Heliot Ramos has racked up 120 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .265 while slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Michael Conforto is hitting .232 with 26 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 41 walks.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .232 with 14 doubles, nine triples, 18 home runs and 38 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Head to Head

9/5/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/4/2024: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/3/2024: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/5/2024: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/4/2024: 8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/3/2024: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/21/2024: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/20/2024: 7-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/19/2024: 17-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

17-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/18/2024: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

