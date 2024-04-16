Diamondbacks vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The Arizona Diamondbacks are among the MLB teams in action on Tuesday, up against the Chicago Cubs.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (8-9) vs. Chicago Cubs (10-6)

Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: MARQ

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-126) | CHC: (+108)

ARI: (-126) | CHC: (+108) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+150) | CHC: +1.5 (-182)

ARI: -1.5 (+150) | CHC: +1.5 (-182) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tommy Henry (Diamondbacks) - 0-1, 5.79 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Cubs) - 0-2, 12.08 ERA

The Diamondbacks will call on Tommy Henry (0-1) against the Cubs and Kyle Hendricks (0-2). Henry's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Henry's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Hendricks starts, the Cubs have gone 1-2-0 against the spread. The Cubs have a 1-2 record in Hendricks' three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (58.4%)

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Diamondbacks, Chicago is the underdog at +108, and Arizona is -126 playing at home.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Cubs and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Diamondbacks are +150 to cover the runline, with the Cubs being -182.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Cubs on April 16 has an over/under of 10.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 12 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (66.7%) in those contests.

Arizona has a record of 5-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in eight of their 17 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 10-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Cubs have gone 6-6 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Chicago is 5-4 (winning 55.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

In the 16 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-8-0).

The Cubs have covered 62.5% of their games this season, going 10-6-0 ATS.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads Arizona with 19 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .493. He's batting .275 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 67th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 47th in slugging.

Ketel Marte has 19 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .493, both of which are tops among Arizona hitters this season. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Among all qualified, he ranks 58th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Corbin Carroll has 15 hits this season and has a slash line of .231/.324/.308.

Carroll has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Christian Walker leads Arizona in OBP (.403) this season, fueled by 18 hits.

Cubs Player Leaders

Michael Busch has racked up 17 hits with a .410 on-base percentage, leading the Cubs in both categories. He's batting .327 and slugging .731.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is third in slugging.

Busch hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, six home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.

Christopher Morel is batting .222 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .258.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 122nd in batting average, 163rd in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Ian Happ is batting .219 with three doubles, a triple and 11 walks.

Cody Bellinger is batting .180 with a double, two home runs and nine walks.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Head to Head

4/15/2024: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/17/2023: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/16/2023: 7-6 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/15/2023: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/10/2023: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/9/2023: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/8/2023: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/7/2023: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/20/2022: 10-6 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-6 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/19/2022: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

