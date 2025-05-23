Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 23

Odds updated as of 4:16 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-24) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (27-23)

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Friday, May 23, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Apple TV+

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-130) | STL: (+110)

ARI: (-130) | STL: (+110) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+126) | STL: +1.5 (-152)

ARI: -1.5 (+126) | STL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 3-5, 5.14 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 3-2, 3.77 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (3-5) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (3-2) will get the nod for the Cardinals. Gallen and his team are 4-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gallen's team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-3. When Mikolas starts, the Cardinals are 4-5-0 against the spread. The Cardinals are 3-4 in Mikolas' seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (51.5%)

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Cardinals, Arizona is the favorite at -130, and St. Louis is +110 playing at home.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Diamondbacks are +126 to cover, and the Cardinals are -152.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Cardinals on May 23 is 8.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Diamondbacks vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (54.8%) in those games.

Arizona has a record of 9-6 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 22 of their 49 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks are 23-26-0 against the spread in their 49 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have won 18 of the 33 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (54.5%).

St. Louis has an 8-10 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 50 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-22-2).

The Cardinals have gone 28-22-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.593) and total hits (58) this season. He's batting .278 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Carroll hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo has 52 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .402. He's batting .306 and slugging .488.

He ranks 12th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging in the major leagues.

Perdomo has picked up at least one hit in nine straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with five doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBIs.

Josh Naylor has collected 54 base hits, an OBP of .356 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .219 with a .307 OBP and 38 RBI for Arizona this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Lars Nootbaar is batting .251 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 90th, his on-base percentage is 52nd, and he is 84th in slugging.

Brendan Donovan paces his team with 61 hits and a .377 on-base percentage, with a team-leading .455 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .323.

He is sixth in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Nolan Arenado is batting .242 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.

Willson Contreras is hitting .250 with nine doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.

