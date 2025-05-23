3 Best Bets to Win the 2025 Men's French Open at Roland Garros

The tennis clay season concludes with the French Open -- otherwise known as Roland Garros -- bringing us the second Grand Slam of 2025. The first round of the French Open begins on Sunday, May 25th in Paris.

The main draws were unveiled this week, and French Open Futures odds are up on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Which futures bets stand out before the first round gets underway? You can also check out our 2025 French Open men's bracket and women's bracket, both available as free printable downloads at FanDuel Research.

Betting Picks for the 2025 Men's French Open

It's telling that Carlos Alcaraz has a 50.0% implied probability at these odds to win the seven matches necessary to become French Open champion again. However, we should remember that surprise major winners tend to be rare on the men's side due in part to the matches being best-of-five.

For roughly two decades, we saw the Big Three of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer (Big Four if we throw in Andy Murray) practically have a monopoly on Grand Slams, and Nadal specifically was pretty much automatic at Roland Garros, winning a record 14 French Open titles.

Now, we've seen Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner combine to win six of the last seven majors (five straight), and with Djokovic finally showing signs of decline at age 38, we appear to have a new "Big Two" until further notice.

While Alcaraz has a long, long way to go if he wants to come anywhere close to Nadal's dominance in Paris, he's quickly looked like the heir to throne his countryman vacated not long ago.

Sure, the 22-year-old won his first French Open just last year, but he's been a force on clay since he burst onto the scene as a teenager. Out of his 19 titles, 10 have come on this surface, and over the past 52 weeks, he's lost just twice (27-2) for a 93% win rate. In the lead-up to this year's French Open, he's made the final in all three clay tournaments he entered and won two of them (Rome and Monte Carlo).

It also doesn't hurt that Alcaraz's main competition, Sinner, only just returned from a three-month doping ban. While Jannik did well in his first tournament back, finishing runner-up to Alcaraz in Rome, it will be a big ask for him to make a deep run at a Grand Slam after a lengthy hiatus.

Further, even if it's safe to say Sinner is dangerous on any surface, the vast majority of his success has come on hard courts (17 of his 19 titles), whereas he has just one clay trophy -- and it was an ATP 250 event (Umag).

Alcaraz has also held the edge in their head-to-head (7-4) and has won four straight over Sinner going back to last season.

Per Tennis Abstract, Alcaraz predictably owns the best clay Elo rating, and while Sinner is in fact second, he trails by enough to suggest he would be a clear underdog if they meet.

This sure looks like Alcaraz's tournament to lose, and even at these short odds, he's still worth backing to win.

It says something that Lorenzo Musetti isn't the top seed in his quarter, yet he has the shortest odds in his section to advance to the semifinals. Out of the top four seeds, American Taylor Fritz is the most vulnerable on this surface, as he's never won a clay title and has never advanced past the fourth round at the French Open.

It's easy to forget the Musetti was a 2024 Wimbledon semifinalist, and he enters this tournament coming off a strong clay season. He's recorded a 14-3 record on the surface, which includes making the final at Monte Carlo and the semifinals at both Madrid and Rome. His only losses have come against Alcaraz (twice) and Jack Draper, which is hardly something to be ashamed of.

In addition to arguably having the weakest of the top seeds, meaning he won't have to contend with Alcaraz, Sinner, or Alexander Zverev to reach the semis, Musetti also avoids two-time finalist Casper Ruud and the aforementioned Draper.

Holger Rune and Fritz are likely to be Musetti's biggest hurdles, and both of those players are much lower in Tennis Abstract's clay Elo ratings. Musetti ranks 5th, whereas Rune is 14th and Fritz is 15th.

With a fairly clear path to the semifinals, we should be happy to pick the Italian to advance through his quarter.

Francisco Cerundolo finds himself in the quarter with Djokovic and Zverev, and while that might normally be a pretty lethal combo, that might not be the case at present.

Following a retirement at the Australian Open, Djokovic has struggled to find his form outside of a run to the Miami final in March. He lost that title match to Jakub Mensik and then proceeded to drop back-to-back clay matches, which is likely why he's playing in Geneva this week to find his form -- something he also did last year. The invincibility that once surrounded the 24-time major winner has started to fade, and Cerundolo took Djokovic to five sets in a narrow defeat at Roland Garros a year ago.

Meanwhile, Zverev won a clay title at Munich in April but has otherwise had mixed results since making the Australian Open final. This included a defeat to Cerundolo in straight sets at Madrid (fourth round), as well as a quarterfinals lose to Musetti in Rome.

So, similar to Djokovic, Zverev elected to play in Hamburg this week to get "positive energy," but he got anything but that, instead losing in his second match and stating that he "threw up 37 times" due to being sick. That doesn't exactly sound like a player ready to make a deep run at a Grand Slam just days away.

As for Cerundolo, he's reached the fourth round in back-to-back French Opens, and he's very much a clay specialist, owning a 73% win rate (30-11) on the surface over the last 52 weeks. While he hasn't completely crushed it this clay campaign, he reached the semifinals at both Munich and Madrid.

Cerundolo ranks 13th in Tennis Abstract's Elo ratings, and outside of Djokovic and Zverev, his biggest threat in his section is Daniil Medvedev, whose weakest surface is clay. Outside of making the quarterfinals in 2021, Medvedev has otherwise never advanced past the fourth round here.

Similar to Musetti, this looks like a promising draw for Cerundolo, and the stage could be set for him to make his first major semifinal.

