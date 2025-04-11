Diamondbacks vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (7-6) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (7-6)

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and FDSWI

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-158) | MIL: (+134)

ARI: (-158) | MIL: (+134) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+122) | MIL: +1.5 (-146)

ARI: -1.5 (+122) | MIL: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 0-1, 6.10 ERA vs Elvin Rodriguez (Brewers) - 0-2, 10.61 ERA

The probable pitchers are Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1) for the Diamondbacks and Elvin Rodriguez (0-2) for the Brewers. Eduardo Rodriguez has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Eduardo Rodriguez's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Elvin Rodriguez has started two games with set spreads, and the Brewers failed to cover in both chances. The Brewers have always been the moneyline underdog when Elvin Rodriguez starts this season.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (51.8%)

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -158 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are +1.5 on the run line against the Diamondbacks. The Brewers are -146 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are +122.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Over/Under

The Diamondbacks-Brewers game on April 11 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -104 and the under at -118.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in five of the 10 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Arizona has played as a favorite of -158 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in six of 13 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 7-6-0 in 13 games with a line this season.

The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and they've lost all of those games.

Milwaukee has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

In the 13 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Brewers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-7-0).

The Brewers are 6-7-0 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has 16 hits and an OBP of .424 to go with a slugging percentage of .740. All three of those stats lead Arizona hitters this season. He has a .320 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 25th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Carroll has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and two RBI.

Geraldo Perdomo has two doubles, two home runs and six walks. He's batting .333 and slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .389.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 19th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor has hit one homer with a team-high .511 SLG this season.

Naylor takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Eugenio Suarez has been key for Arizona with seven hits, an OBP of .296 plus a slugging percentage of .533.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has put up a slugging percentage of .655 and has 18 hits, both team-high marks for the Brewers. He's batting .310 and with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Chourio hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .349 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 RBI.

Brice Turang is hitting .296 with a double, three home runs and three walks. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 39th, his on-base percentage is 79th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Sal Frelick has accumulated an on-base percentage of .431, a team-high for the Brewers.

Christian Yelich is batting .182 with a double, three home runs and seven walks.

