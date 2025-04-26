Diamondbacks vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are among the MLB teams playing on Saturday, up against the Atlanta Braves.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Diamondbacks vs Braves Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (14-12) vs. Atlanta Braves (11-14)

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and FDSSO

Diamondbacks vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-122) | ATL: (+104)

ARI: (-122) | ATL: (+104) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+160) | ATL: +1.5 (-194)

ARI: -1.5 (+160) | ATL: +1.5 (-194) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Diamondbacks vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 3-1, 4.72 ERA vs Grant Holmes (Braves) - 2-1, 3.22 ERA

The probable starters are Merrill Kelly (3-1) for the Diamondbacks and Grant Holmes (2-1) for the Braves. Kelly's team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kelly's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Braves have gone 2-2-0 against the spread when Holmes starts. The Braves were the underdog on the moneyline for one Holmes start this season -- they lost.

Diamondbacks vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (50.3%)

Diamondbacks vs Braves Moneyline

The Diamondbacks vs Braves moneyline has Arizona as a -122 favorite, while Atlanta is a +104 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Braves Spread

The Diamondbacks are hosting the Braves and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Diamondbacks are +160 to cover the runline, with the Braves being -194.

Diamondbacks vs Braves Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Braves on April 26, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Braves Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 11, or 55%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Arizona has a record of 7-8 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 13 of their 25 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 12-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Braves have gone 1-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 14.3% of those games).

Atlanta has gone 1-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (14.3%).

The Braves have played in 25 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-10-3).

The Braves are 11-14-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has 35 hits and an OBP of .387 to go with a slugging percentage of .667. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season. He has a .315 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is second in slugging.

Carroll hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .217 with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Josh Naylor is hitting .310 with six doubles, four home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .381.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging in MLB.

Geraldo Perdomo has 24 hits this season and has a slash line of .258/.371/.398.

Pavin Smith has been key for Arizona with 23 hits, an OBP of .487 plus a slugging percentage of .698.

Braves Player Leaders

Ozhaino Jurdy Jiandro Albies is hitting .232 with four doubles, four home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 99th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Albies takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Marcell Ozuna's .484 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .300 while slugging .500.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 30th in slugging.

Matt Olson is batting .239 with four doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

Austin Riley's 31 hits and .520 slugging percentage both lead his team.

Diamondbacks vs Braves Head to Head

4/25/2025: 8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/11/2024: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/10/2024: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/9/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/8/2024: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/7/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/6/2024: 9-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/5/2024: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 7/20/2023: 7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/19/2023: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!