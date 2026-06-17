Astros vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Houston Astros facing the Detroit Tigers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Astros vs Tigers Game Info

Houston Astros (33-41) vs. Detroit Tigers (30-42)

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and DSN

Astros vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-168) | DET: (+142)

HOU: (-168) | DET: (+142) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+120) | DET: +1.5 (-144)

HOU: -1.5 (+120) | DET: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert (Astros) - 5-4, 3.47 ERA vs Casey Mize (Tigers) - 2-3, 2.27 ERA

The probable starters are Peter Lambert (5-4) for the Astros and Casey Mize (2-3) for the Tigers. Lambert's team is 5-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Lambert's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Tigers have gone 5-4-0 against the spread when Mize starts. The Tigers were the underdog on the moneyline for three Mize starts this season -- they lost each time.

Astros vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (54.7%)

Astros vs Tigers Moneyline

Houston is a -168 favorite on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +142 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Tigers Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Tigers. The Astros are +120 to cover, and the Tigers are -144.

Astros vs Tigers Over/Under

Astros versus Tigers, on June 17, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (36.4%) in those games.

This season Houston has come away with a win three times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -168 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 40 of their 74 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros have an against the spread record of 33-41-0 in 74 games with a line this season.

The Tigers have won 40.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (13-19).

Detroit has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +142 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 70 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-37-1).

The Tigers have put together a 35-35-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 87 hits and an OBP of .434, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .653. He's batting .328.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he ranks third in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Alvarez will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .405 with a double, three home runs, five walks and 10 RBIs.

Christian Walker is batting .245 with 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Among qualifying batters, he is 95th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Isaac Paredes has collected 55 base hits, an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

Jose Altuve is batting .238 with a .318 OBP and 16 RBI for Houston this season.

Altuve has safely hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle a has .390 on-base percentage to pace the Tigers. He's batting .282 while slugging .421.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 77th in slugging.

Dillon Dingler has racked up 62 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .258 while slugging .533 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 68th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene has racked up a slugging percentage of .450, a team-best for the Tigers.

Gleyber Torres has six doubles, four home runs and 29 walks while hitting .280.

Astros vs Tigers Head to Head

6/15/2026: 9-3 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-3 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/20/2025: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/19/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/18/2025: 10-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/30/2025: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/29/2025: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/28/2025: 8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/2/2024: 5-2 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-2 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 10/1/2024: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/16/2024: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

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