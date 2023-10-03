DeVonta Smith Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith will be up against the sixth-ranked passing defense of the Los Angeles Rams (184.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

With Smith's next game against the Rams, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Smith this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Smith vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.88

9.88 Projected Receiving Yards: 71.22

71.22 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.47

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

With 40.4 fantasy points in 2023 (10.1 per game), Smith is the 17th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 64th overall.

In his last three games, Smith has put up 29.7 fantasy points (9.9 per game), as he's converted 19 targets into 15 catches for 237 yards and one TD.

The peak of Smith's season as a fantasy producer came against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, as he posted 19.1 fantasy points by catching four passes (on five targets) for 131 yards and one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, DeVonta Smith stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching four passes on five targets for 28 yards (2.8 fantasy points).

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not allowed someone to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Rams this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this year.

A total of one player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this year.

A total of Three players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has not given up more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

The Rams have allowed one player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing touchdown to five players this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Rams this year.

Want more data and analysis on DeVonta Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.