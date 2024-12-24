Devin Singletary Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

Devin Singletary and the New York Giants will face the Indianapolis Colts and their 28th-ranked run defense (136.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Singletary's next game versus the Colts, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Singletary vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts

New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 35.21

35.21 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

0.19 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.03

7.03 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Singletary Fantasy Performance

Singletary is the 43rd-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 187th overall, as he has posted 70.9 total fantasy points (5.5 per game).

In his last three games, Singletary has put up 12.1 fantasy points (4.0 per game), running for 45 yards and scoring one touchdown on 14 carries.

Singletary has totaled 21.4 fantasy points (4.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 71 yards with two touchdowns on 23 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 23 yards on five receptions (six targets).

The highlight of Singletary's season as a fantasy producer came against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, as he put up 14.8 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 65 rushing yards on 16 carries (4.1 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Devin Singletary had his worst performance of the season in Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints, when he tallied just 0.8 fantasy points (2 carries, 8 yards).

Colts Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Indianapolis has allowed seven players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed two players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Indianapolis has allowed five players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Colts have allowed a TD reception by 21 players this year.

Indianapolis has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

Four players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Colts this season.

A total of 12 players have run for at least one TD versus Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to four players this season.

