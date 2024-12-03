Devin Singletary Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

Devin Singletary and the New York Giants will face the New Orleans Saints and their 26th-ranked rushing defense (136.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Singletary a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Saints? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Singletary vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints

New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.7

4.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.0

5.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 29.68

29.68 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

0.21 Projected Receiving Yards: 4.06

4.06 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Singletary Fantasy Performance

Singletary has piled up 58.8 fantasy points in 2024 (5.9 per game), which ranks him 40th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 185 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Singletary has put up 13.8 fantasy points (4.6 per game), running for 66 yards and scoring one touchdown on 17 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 12 yards on three grabs (four targets) as a receiver.

Singletary has amassed 19.4 fantasy points (3.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 110 yards with one touchdown on 26 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 24 yards on five receptions (seven targets).

The peak of Singletary's fantasy season was a Week 3 performance against the Cleveland Browns, a matchup in which he tallied 14.8 fantasy points (16 carries, 65 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 43 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Devin Singletary's game versus the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 2.1 fantasy points. He rushed for 18 yards on five carries on the day with one catch for three yards.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has allowed five players to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Saints have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New Orleans has allowed at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Saints this year.

A total of five players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New Orleans this year.

The Saints have allowed a touchdown catch by 10 players this year.

New Orleans has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Saints have allowed five players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

New Orleans has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Saints have given up at least two rushing TDs to four players this year.

