Devin Singletary 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Devin Singletary of the New York Giants picked up 5.2 fantasy points last week, after being the 33rd-ranked running back fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2024, and we have lots more stats and fantasy projections on him here.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Devin Singletary Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Singletary's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 137.3 94 29 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 148.5 81 26

Devin Singletary 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals -- Singletary finished with 22.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 30 carries, 150 yards, 1 TD. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Vikings 5.2 10 37 0 5 4 0 52

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Devin Singletary vs. Other Giants Rushers

The Giants called a pass on 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 46.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 30th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Singletary's 2023 rushing stats stack up against his New York Giants teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devin Singletary 216 898 4 32 4.2 Daniel Jones 40 206 1 8 5.2 Tommy DeVito 36 195 1 3 5.4 Wan'Dale Robinson 9 87 1 1 9.7

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Devin Singletary? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.