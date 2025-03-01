NHL
Devils vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1
The Saturday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Utah Hockey Club and the New Jersey Devils.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Utah Hockey Club vs Devils Game Info
- Utah Hockey Club (27-24-9) vs. New Jersey Devils (32-22-6)
- Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN+
Utah Hockey Club vs Devils Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Utah Hockey Club (-118)
|Devils (-102)
|5.5
|Utah Hockey Club (-1.5)
Utah Hockey Club vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (55.6%)
Utah Hockey Club vs Devils Puck Line
- The Devils are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-250 to cover). And Utah, the favorite, is +198.
Utah Hockey Club vs Devils Over/Under
- The over/under for Utah Hockey Club-Devils on March 1 is 5.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.
Utah Hockey Club vs Devils Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Utah Hockey Club, New Jersey is the underdog at -102, and Utah is -118 playing at home.