NHL
Devils vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23
The New Jersey Devils versus the New York Rangers is on the NHL schedule for Monday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Devils vs Rangers Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (22-11-3) vs. New York Rangers (16-16-1)
- Date: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Rangers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-240)
|Rangers (+195)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (59.8%)
Devils vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Rangers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Rangers are -132 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +108.
Devils vs Rangers Over/Under
- The over/under for Devils-Rangers on December 23 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.
Devils vs Rangers Moneyline
- New Jersey is a -240 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +195 underdog on the road.