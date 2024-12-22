Devils vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

The New Jersey Devils versus the New York Rangers is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

Devils vs Rangers Game Info

New Jersey Devils (22-11-3) vs. New York Rangers (16-16-1)

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-240) Rangers (+195) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Devils win (59.8%)

Devils vs Rangers Puck Line

The Rangers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Devils. The Rangers are -132 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +108.

Devils vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Devils-Rangers on December 23 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.

Devils vs Rangers Moneyline

New Jersey is a -240 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +195 underdog on the road.

