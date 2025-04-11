FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Devils vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Devils vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Devils vs Penguins Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (41-30-7) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (32-35-12)
  • Date: Friday, April 11, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Devils vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-215)Penguins (+176)5.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (69.9%)

Devils vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Devils. The Penguins are -150 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +122.

Devils vs Penguins Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Penguins on April 11, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Devils vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is the underdog, +176 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -215 favorite at home.

