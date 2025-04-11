Devils vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Devils vs Penguins Game Info

New Jersey Devils (41-30-7) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (32-35-12)

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: NHL Network

Devils vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-215) Penguins (+176) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (69.9%)

Devils vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Devils. The Penguins are -150 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +122.

Devils vs Penguins Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Penguins on April 11, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Devils vs Penguins Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +176 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -215 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!