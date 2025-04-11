NHL
Devils vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11
Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Devils vs Penguins Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (41-30-7) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (32-35-12)
- Date: Friday, April 11, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: NHL Network
Devils vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-215)
|Penguins (+176)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (69.9%)
Devils vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Devils. The Penguins are -150 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +122.
Devils vs Penguins Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Penguins on April 11, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.
Devils vs Penguins Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is the underdog, +176 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -215 favorite at home.