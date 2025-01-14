Devils vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the Florida Panthers.

Devils vs Panthers Game Info

New Jersey Devils (26-15-4) vs. Florida Panthers (25-16-3)

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Panthers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-144) Panthers (+120) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Devils win (59.9%)

Devils vs Panthers Puck Line

The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Devils. The Panthers are -215 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +172.

Devils vs Panthers Over/Under

Devils versus Panthers on January 14 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -140 and the under +114.

Devils vs Panthers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Panthers, New Jersey is the favorite at -144, and Florida is +120 playing on the road.

