Devils vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Devils vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the Florida Panthers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Devils vs Panthers Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (26-15-4) vs. Florida Panthers (25-16-3)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-144)Panthers (+120)5.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (59.9%)

Devils vs Panthers Puck Line

  • The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Devils. The Panthers are -215 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +172.

Devils vs Panthers Over/Under

  • Devils versus Panthers on January 14 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -140 and the under +114.

Devils vs Panthers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Panthers, New Jersey is the favorite at -144, and Florida is +120 playing on the road.

