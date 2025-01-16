Devils vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Devils vs Maple Leafs Game Info

New Jersey Devils (26-15-5) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-16-2)

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-118) Maple Leafs (-102) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Devils win (51.6%)

Devils vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Maple Leafs. The Devils are +210 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are -265.

Devils vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Maple Leafs on January 16, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.

Devils vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Maple Leafs, New Jersey is the favorite at -118, and Toronto is -102 playing at home.

