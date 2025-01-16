NHL
Devils vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16
The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Devils vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (26-15-5) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-16-2)
- Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-118)
|Maple Leafs (-102)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (51.6%)
Devils vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Devils are 1.5-goal favorites against the Maple Leafs. The Devils are +210 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are -265.
Devils vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Maple Leafs on January 16, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.
Devils vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Devils-Maple Leafs, New Jersey is the favorite at -118, and Toronto is -102 playing at home.