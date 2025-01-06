Devils vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 6

The New Jersey Devils will face the Seattle Kraken in NHL action on Monday.

Devils vs Kraken Game Info

New Jersey Devils (24-15-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (17-20-3)

Date: Monday, January 6, 2025

Monday, January 6, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-194) Kraken (+160) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Devils win (66.8%)

Devils vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-158 to cover). And New Jersey, the favorite, is +128.

Devils vs Kraken Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Kraken on January 6, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Devils vs Kraken Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Devils, Seattle is the underdog at +160, and New Jersey is -194 playing on the road.

