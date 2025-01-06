NHL
Devils vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 6
The New Jersey Devils will face the Seattle Kraken in NHL action on Monday.
Devils vs Kraken Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (24-15-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (17-20-3)
- Date: Monday, January 6, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-194)
|Kraken (+160)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Devils win (66.8%)
Devils vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-158 to cover). And New Jersey, the favorite, is +128.
Devils vs Kraken Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Kraken on January 6, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Devils vs Kraken Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Devils, Seattle is the underdog at +160, and New Jersey is -194 playing on the road.