Devils vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The New Jersey Devils will face the Seattle Kraken in NHL action on Monday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Devils vs Kraken Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (24-15-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (17-20-3)
  • Date: Monday, January 6, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-194)Kraken (+160)5.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (66.8%)

Devils vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-158 to cover). And New Jersey, the favorite, is +128.

Devils vs Kraken Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Kraken on January 6, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Devils vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Devils, Seattle is the underdog at +160, and New Jersey is -194 playing on the road.

