NHL
Devils vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24
On Monday in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils are playing the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Devils vs Canucks Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (37-28-6) vs. Vancouver Canucks (32-26-12)
- Date: Monday, March 24, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-170)
|Canucks (+140)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (61.6%)
Devils vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals. The Devils are +152 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -188.
Devils vs Canucks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Canucks on March 24, with the over at +118 and the under at -144.
Devils vs Canucks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Canucks reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-170) and Vancouver as the underdog (+140) on the road.