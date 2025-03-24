Devils vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

On Monday in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils are playing the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Devils vs Canucks Game Info

New Jersey Devils (37-28-6) vs. Vancouver Canucks (32-26-12)

Date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Monday, March 24, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-170) Canucks (+140) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (61.6%)

Devils vs Canucks Puck Line

The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals. The Devils are +152 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -188.

Devils vs Canucks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Devils-Canucks on March 24, with the over at +118 and the under at -144.

Devils vs Canucks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Canucks reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-170) and Vancouver as the underdog (+140) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!