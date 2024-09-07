Deshaun Watson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

In Week 1, the Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson put up 10.7 fantasy points, and going into 2024 he was the 21st-ranked fantasy QB (by average draft position). For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Deshaun Watson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Watson's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 86.9 168 37 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 276.7 20 19

Deshaun Watson 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 3 versus the Tennessee Titans, Watson put up a season-high 21.2 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 27-of-33 (81.8%), 289 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Cowboys 10.7 24-for-45 169 1 2 0

Deshaun Watson and the Browns Receiving Corps

Watson recorded 1,115 passing yards (185.8 per game) with a 61.4% completion percentage last year (105-of-171), while throwing seven touchdowns and four interceptions. Here's a glance at how a few of Watson's possible receivers for the upcoming season performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Amari Cooper 128 72 1250 5 13 David Njoku 123 81 882 6 17 Jerry Jeudy 87 54 758 2 10

