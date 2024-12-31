Derrick Henry Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Running back Derrick Henry is looking at a matchup versus the 19th-ranked run defense in the NFL (124.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, when his Baltimore Ravens play the Cleveland Browns, Saturday at 4:30 PM ET.

Henry vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns Game Day: January 4, 2025

January 4, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.5

16.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.1

17.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 98.15

98.15 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.92

0.92 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.12

10.12 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Henry has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks second in the NFL with 18.1 fantasy points per game (289.3 total points). Overall, he is 10th in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Henry has picked up 48.1 fantasy points (16.0 per game), rushing for 376 yards and scoring one touchdown on 65 carries. He has also contributed 45 yards on four catches (four targets) as a receiver.

Henry has 73.2 total fantasy points (14.6 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 108 times for 598 yards with one touchdown. As a receiver, he has added 74 yards on seven catches (seven targets).

The highlight of Henry's fantasy season so far was Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 32.9 fantasy points. He also had 199 rushing yards on 24 attempts (8.3 YPC) with one touchdown on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Derrick Henry delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (6.7 points) in Week 15 against the New York Giants, running for 67 yards on 14 carries.

Browns Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Cleveland has allowed nine players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Browns have allowed one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Cleveland has allowed seven players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Browns have allowed a touchdown reception by 23 players this season.

Cleveland has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Browns have allowed one player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Cleveland has allowed at least one rushing TD to 16 players this season.

The Browns have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

