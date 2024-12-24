Derrick Henry Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry will be up against the 11th-ranked rushing defense of the Houston Texans (106.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Thinking about Henry for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Texans? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Henry this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Henry vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans Game Day: December 25, 2024

December 25, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.1

15.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.7

15.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 95.62

95.62 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.75

0.75 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.75

9.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Henry has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks second in the NFL with 17.8 fantasy points per game (266.8 total points). Overall, he is 10th in fantasy points.

During his last three games, Henry has delivered 36.7 total fantasy points (12.2 per game), running the ball 57 times for 311 yards and zero scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 56 yards on five receptions (five targets).

Henry has put up 61.2 fantasy points (12.2 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 516 yards and scoring one touchdown on 94 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 56 yards on five grabs (five targets) as a receiver.

The highlight of Henry's fantasy season came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, when he collected 32.9 fantasy points with 199 rushing yards and one TD on 24 carries. As a receiver, he reeled in three balls (on three targets) for 10 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Derrick Henry's game versus the New York Giants in Week 15 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 6.7 fantasy points. He rushed for 67 yards on 14 carries on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texans Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Houston this season.

The Texans have allowed 14 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of nine players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Houston this season.

Four players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Texans this season.

Houston has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Texans have given up a TD catch by 27 players this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Houston this season.

The Texans have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this year.

Houston has given up at least one rushing TD to nine players this season.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Texans this season.

Want more data and analysis on Derrick Henry? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.