Derek Carr Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr will match up with the fifth-ranked pass defense of the Washington Commanders (191.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With Carr's next game versus the Commanders, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Carr vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Washington Commanders

New Orleans Saints vs. Washington Commanders Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.1

14.1 Projected Passing Yards: 239.38

239.38 Projected Passing TDs: 1.24

1.24 Projected Rushing Yards: 8.59

8.59 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Carr Fantasy Performance

With 151.0 fantasy points this season (15.1 per game), Carr is the 22nd-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 39th among all players.

Through his last three games, Carr has connected on 65-of-95 passes for 651 yards, with four passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 45.3 total fantasy points (15.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 32 rushing yards on five attempts.

Carr has compiled 1,156 passing yards (99-of-151) with seven TDs and one pick in his last five games, leading to 79.2 fantasy points (15.8 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 49 yards rushing on nine carries.

The high point of Carr's season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, as he tallied 21.8 fantasy points by throwing for 243 yards and two passing touchdowns with one pick.

From a fantasy perspective, Derek Carr's game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 was his worst of the season, as he posted 8.0 fantasy points. He threw for 142 yards and one touchdown, and threw one pick on the day.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Washington has allowed seven players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

Three players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Commanders this season.

A total of three players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Washington this season.

A total of 18 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed four players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one TD against Washington this season.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one TD against the Commanders this season.

