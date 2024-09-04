Derek Carr Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr will be up against the team with last season's third-ranked pass defense, the Carolina Panthers (171.5 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

For more information on Carr, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, check out this article before his upcoming matchup versus the Panthers.

Thinking about playing Carr this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Carr vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.32

14.32 Projected Passing Yards: 234.25

234.25 Projected Passing TDs: 1.44

1.44 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.74

4.74 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Carr 2023 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 20th overall and 16th at his position, Carr picked up 241.1 fantasy points (14.2 per game) in 2023.

In his best game last season -- Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons -- Carr accumulated 27.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 22-of-28 (78.6%), 264 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs.

In his second-best game of the year -- Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams -- Carr finished with 25.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 27-of-40 (67.5%), 319 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT.

In Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carr finished with a season-low 3.2 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 23-of-37 (62.2%), 127 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

In Week 10 versus the Minnesota Vikings, Carr put up his second-worst fantasy total of the season, 5.4 points, via this stat line: 13-of-18 (72.2%), 110 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Against Carolina, no quarterbacks registered more than 300 passing yards in a game last year.

Last year, the Panthers allowed 11 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, Carolina allowed six players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Panthers gave up three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Versus Carolina last season, three players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Panthers allowed 17 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Carolina allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

Looking at run defense, the Panthers allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players last season.

Against Carolina last season, 19 players ran for at least one TD.

Six players ran for multiple TDs in a game against the Panthers last year.

Want more data and analysis on Derek Carr? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.