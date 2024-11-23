Denver Broncos Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

The Denver Broncos are +5000 to emerge victorious in the Super Bowl as of Nov. 22.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding Broncos Super Bowl futures, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Broncos Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000 (Bet $100 to win $5,000)

+5000 (Bet $100 to win $5,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +25000 (Bet $100 to win $25,000)

+25000 (Bet $100 to win $25,000) Odds to Win the AFC West: +17000 (Bet $100 to win $17,000)

Broncos Stats Insights

The Broncos sport the 23rd-ranked offense this season (312.5 yards per game), and they've been even better on defense, ranking third-best with just 289.4 yards allowed per game.

The Broncos rank 20th in points scored this season (21.4 points per game), but they've been thriving on defense, ranking second-best in the NFL with 16.6 points allowed per game.

Offensively, Denver ranks 25th in the NFL with 196.5 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defense ranks seventh in passing yards allowed per contest (190.7).

From an offensive standpoint, the Broncos rank 20th in the NFL with 116 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth in rushing yards allowed per contest (98.6).

Denver is averaging a 37% third-down conversion rate offensively this year (20th in NFL), and is allowing a 37% third-down percentage (15th) on defense.

This season, the Broncos are gaining 5.3 yards per play on offense (21st in the league), while sporting the best yards per play on defense in the NFL (5).

Denver has forced 13 total turnovers (12th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 13 times (16th in NFL) for an even turnover margin, 16th-ranked in the NFL.

Broncos Betting Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+5000), the Broncos are 14th-best in the NFL. They are the same according to the computer rankings.

The Broncos have had the 12th-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +25000 at the beginning of the season to +5000.

The implied probability of the Broncos winning the Super Bowl, based on their +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

Broncos Leaders

Bo Nix has been a dual threat for Denver this season. He has 2,275 passing yards, completing 65.5% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 295 yards (26.8 ypg) on 63 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Javonte Williams, has carried the ball 112 times for 447 yards (40.6 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught 35 passes for 250 yards.

Courtland Sutton's team-high 647 yards as a receiver have come on 49 receptions (out of 85 targets) with three touchdowns.

Devaughn Vele has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 281 yards, finding the end zone one time.

Nik Bonitto has collected 9.0 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 10.0 TFL and 32 tackles.

Pat Surtain II has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 23 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended to his name.

