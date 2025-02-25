Dennis Gates: "We haven't played our best basketball yet."

Last week on the College Hoops Today Podcast, Florida coach Todd Golden singled out Missouri as the team in the SEC that no one's talking about but could make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Dennis Gates agrees for a simple reason.

"We haven't played our best basketball yet," Gates said on this week's edition of the College Hoops Today Podcast. "We can get a lot better."

The Tigers will take a 20-7 record into tonight's game against South Carolina in Columbia. They're ranked 13th in this week's ROTHSTEIN 45.

Missouri won just eight games a year ago but reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2022-23, which was Gates' first season as head coach of the Tigers.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.