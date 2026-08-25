Dodgers vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Dodgers vs Braves Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (80-51) vs. Atlanta Braves (76-55)

Date: Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Tuesday, August 25, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: TBS, BravesVsn, and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-148) | ATL: (+126)

LAD: (-148) | ATL: (+126) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+106) | ATL: +1.5 (-128)

LAD: -1.5 (+106) | ATL: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 3-0, 2.72 ERA vs Bryce Elder (Braves) - 8-7, 3.92 ERA

The probable starters are Tyler Glasnow (3-0) for the Dodgers and Bryce Elder (8-7) for the Braves. Glasnow and his team are 4-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Glasnow's team is 6-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Elder starts, the Braves have gone 10-14-0 against the spread. The Braves have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Elder's starts this season, and they went 2-5 in those games.

Dodgers vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (59.8%)

Dodgers vs Braves Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Braves, Los Angeles is the favorite at -148, and Atlanta is +126 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Braves Spread

The Dodgers are at the Braves and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +106 to cover the runline, with the Braves being -128.

Dodgers vs Braves Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Braves on Aug. 25 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Braves Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 78, or 62.4%, of the 125 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 60-36 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -148 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 61 of 130 chances this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 54-76-0 in 130 games with a line this season.

The Braves have a 15-15 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Atlanta has gone 3-1 (75%).

In the 126 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Braves, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-65-4).

The Braves have gone 67-59-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 134 hits and an OBP of .389, both of which rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .288 batting average and a slugging percentage of .545.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is third in slugging.

Freddie Freeman has an OPS of .837, fueled by an OBP of .374 and a team-best slugging percentage of .463 this season. He's batting .302.

His batting average ranks eighth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 12th, and his slugging percentage 39th.

Freeman heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Max Muncy has 101 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.349/.509.

Kyle Tucker has 11 home runs, 57 RBI and a batting average of .231 this season.

Tucker has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 131 hits, a team-best for the Braves. He's batting .258 and slugging .531 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified players, he is 67th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 68th and he is seventh in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is batting .253 with 23 doubles, 20 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 110th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Michael Harris II has a team-high .493 slugging percentage.

Mauricio Dubon has 24 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks while batting .267.

Dodgers vs Braves Head to Head

5/10/2026: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 ATL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/9/2026: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-2 ATL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/8/2026: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/4/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/2/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/2/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/1/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/31/2025: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/16/2024: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/15/2024: 9-2 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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