Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 25

Will Jackson Chourio or Francisco Lindor hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 25, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 97 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 97 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 118 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 118 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Luis Robert (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Gary Sánchez (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Christopher Morel (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+520 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games William Contreras (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 121 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 121 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Eric Wagaman (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 130 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 130 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 121 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 121 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 124 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 124 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Seattle Mariners

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +265 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 39 HR in 126 games (has homered in 25.4% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 39 HR in 126 games (has homered in 25.4% of games) Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 98 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 117 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 117 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 131 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 131 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 121 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 121 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 124 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 124 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 123 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 123 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 132 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 132 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Weston Wilson (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 126 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 126 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 127 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 127 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 118 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 118 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Luis Arraez (Phillies): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 124 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays

Carter Jensen (Royals): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 121 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 121 games (has homered in 14% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 121 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 121 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 126 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 126 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 98 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 98 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 122 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 122 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 106 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 106 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 117 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 117 games (has homered in 6% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 116 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 116 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 93 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 118 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 118 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Brett Bateman (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 128 games (has homered in 7% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers

Junior Caminero (Rays): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 35 HR in 131 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 35 HR in 131 games (has homered in 23.7% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 130 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 130 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Eduardo Valencia (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 22 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 128 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 128 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Hao-Yu Lee (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 126 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 126 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Liam Hicks (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Richie Palacios (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 96 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 96 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 102 games (has homered in 1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 102 games (has homered in 1% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +4000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 120 games

Minnesota Twins at Athletics

Byron Buxton (Twins): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 25 HR in 92 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 92 games (has homered in 25% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 114 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 114 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Zack Gelof (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 77 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 77 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Jonah Heim (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 97 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 97 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Tommy White (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 115 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 115 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 124 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 124 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Kaelen Culpepper (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 123 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 123 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Donovan Walton (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 29 HR in 96 games (has homered in 28.1% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 96 games (has homered in 28.1% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 27 HR in 124 games (has homered in 21% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 124 games (has homered in 21% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 80 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 80 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 116 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 116 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 126 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 126 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Justin Foscue (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 110 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 110 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Elias Diaz (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 121 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 121 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 121 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 121 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 112 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 112 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 126 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 126 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Cody Freeman (Rangers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games) Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 27 HR in 122 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 122 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 129 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 129 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 61 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 61 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 127 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 127 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 132 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 132 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 119 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 119 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 89 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 89 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Jacob Gonzalez (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Luis Rengifo (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 89 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 89 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 101 games (has homered in 4% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 30 HR in 121 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 121 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 36 HR in 131 games (has homered in 25.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 36 HR in 131 games (has homered in 25.2% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 125 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 125 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 108 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 108 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 123 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 123 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Hunter Feduccia (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 71 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 71 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Jim Jarvis (Braves): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 128 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 128 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Jo Adell (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 129 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 129 games (has homered in 14% of games) Jose Siri (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 97 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 110 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 110 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Josh Lowe (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 88 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 88 games (has homered in 8% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Gustavo Campero (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 126 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 126 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Tyler Heineman (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 121 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers (Giants): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 27 HR in 131 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 131 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Grant McCray (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 101 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 101 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 113 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 113 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 27 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Shay Whitcomb (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 103 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 103 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Hector Rodriguez (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 101 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 104 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 104 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Drew Cavanaugh (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 120 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 120 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Osleivis Basabe (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Dane Myers (Reds): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 87 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 87 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games

+1400 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 36 games Turner Hill (Giants): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

Houston Astros at New York Yankees

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +215 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 36 HR in 129 games (has homered in 24% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 36 HR in 129 games (has homered in 24% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Spencer Jones (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Luis Garcia (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 121 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 121 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 125 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 125 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 124 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 124 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 94 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 94 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Daulton Varsho (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) George Lombard Jr. (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 105 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 105 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 105 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 105 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) LaMonte Wade (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Christian Vázquez (Astros): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks