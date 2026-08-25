Cardinals vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals will face the Baltimore Orioles in MLB action on Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Orioles Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (66-66) vs. Baltimore Orioles (63-68)

Date: Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Tuesday, August 25, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and MASN

Cardinals vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-132) | BAL: (+112)

STL: (-132) | BAL: (+112) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+160) | BAL: +1.5 (-194)

STL: -1.5 (+160) | BAL: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Cardinals vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 5-11, 5.04 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Orioles) - 4-4, 5.08 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (5-11) to the mound, while Chris Bassitt (4-4) will take the ball for the Orioles. Liberatore and his team have a record of 12-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Liberatore's team has been victorious in 71.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-2. When Bassitt starts, the Orioles are 6-6-0 against the spread. The Orioles have a 5-2 record in Bassitt's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cardinals vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (54.6%)

Cardinals vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Orioles, St. Louis is the favorite at -132, and Baltimore is +112 playing on the road.

Cardinals vs Orioles Spread

The Cardinals are hosting the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs (+160 to cover) on the runline. Baltimore is -194 to cover.

Cardinals vs Orioles Over/Under

Cardinals versus Orioles, on Aug. 25, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been victorious in 23, or 57.5%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 6-4 when favored by -132 or more this year.

The Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over in 54 of their 128 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cardinals are 68-60-0 against the spread in their 128 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have won 47% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (31-35).

Baltimore has a record of 14-20 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (41.2%).

The Orioles have played in 130 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-60-4).

The Orioles have a 68-62-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.3% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has an OPS of .844, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .488 this season. He has a .291 batting average.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Burleson has hit safely in 10 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .368 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and 12 RBIs.

Jordan Walker has 144 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis batters this season. He's batting .289 with 55 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .347.

His batting average is 13th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 49th, and his slugging percentage 15th.

JJ Wetherholt has 120 hits this season and has a slash line of .244/.347/.377.

Wetherholt brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Ivan Herrera has 119 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .358.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has put up a team-high OBP (.360) and slugging percentage (.500), while pacing the Orioles in hits (133, while batting .270).

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 43rd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .220 with 23 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 54 walks. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 122nd in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Leody Taveras has 13 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while hitting .226.

Samuel Basallo has nine doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 26 walks while batting .236.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!