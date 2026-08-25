MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 25
Will Jacob deGrom strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Max Scherzer record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 25, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets
- Kyle Harrison (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
- Zach Thornton (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at Seattle Mariners
- Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
- George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays
- Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers
- Ian Seymour (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 40 appearances
Minnesota Twins at Athletics
- Gage Jump (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Taj Bradley (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox
- Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
- Anthony Kay (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres
- Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
- Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves
- Bryce Elder (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
Houston Astros at New York Yankees
- Ethan Pecko (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
- Clay Holmes (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances