Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 25

Will Jacob deGrom strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Max Scherzer record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 25, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

Kyle Harrison (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 6.1 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances Zach Thornton (Mets): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Seattle Mariners

Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 5.6 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays

Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers

Ian Seymour (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 40 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Athletics

Gage Jump (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 5.5 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances Taj Bradley (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox

Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 6.5 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances Anthony Kay (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres

Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 6.6 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances

Houston Astros at New York Yankees

Ethan Pecko (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks