Rangers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Texas Rangers will take on the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Tuesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rangers vs White Sox Game Info

Texas Rangers (66-66) vs. Chicago White Sox (68-63)

Date: Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Tuesday, August 25, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and RSN

Rangers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-120) | CHW: (+102)

TEX: (-120) | CHW: (+102) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+146) | CHW: +1.5 (-178)

TEX: -1.5 (+146) | CHW: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rangers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 9-8, 3.77 ERA vs Anthony Kay (White Sox) - 9-6, 4.03 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jacob deGrom (9-8) for the Rangers and Anthony Kay (9-6) for the White Sox. deGrom's team is 13-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When deGrom starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-8. The White Sox have gone 17-6-0 against the spread when Kay starts. The White Sox have a 12-7 record in Kay's 19 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (55%)

Rangers vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -120 favorite despite being on the road.

Rangers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Rangers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +146 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -178.

Rangers versus White Sox, on Aug. 25, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 70 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (50%) in those games.

This season Texas has come away with a win 30 times in 60 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 64 of their 131 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers are 60-71-0 against the spread in their 131 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have won 48.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (46-48).

Chicago has a 38-38 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

In the 128 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-56-1).

The White Sox have collected a 75-53-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.6% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Ezequiel Duran has 116 hits and an OBP of .329, both of which lead Texas hitters this season. He has a .272 batting average and a slugging percentage of .447.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Duran hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .529 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo has hit 13 homers this season while driving in 49 runs. He's batting .260 this season and slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .326.

His batting average is 63rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 79th, and his slugging percentage 81st.

Jake Burger is batting .236 with a .424 slugging percentage and 75 RBI this year.

Joc Pederson is batting .234 with a .331 OBP and 46 RBI for Texas this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is hitting .246 with 30 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 79 walks. He's slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualifying players, he is 85th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 34th and he is 20th in slugging.

Vargas hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .385 with a double, a home run, eight walks and two RBIs.

Chase Meidroth paces his team with a .396 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .268 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 96th in slugging.

Munetaka Murakami paces the White Sox with 77 hits.

Sam Antonacci has a .361 OBP to lead his team.

Rangers vs White Sox Head to Head

8/24/2026: 11-2 TEX (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -128, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-2 TEX (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -128, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/22/2026: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/21/2026: 10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/20/2026: 10-3 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-3 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/15/2025: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/14/2025: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/13/2025: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/25/2025: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2025: 10-5 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-5 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/23/2025: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

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