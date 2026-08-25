Brewers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Mets.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Mets Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (81-50) vs. New York Mets (59-72)

Date: Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Tuesday, August 25, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-162) | NYM: (+136)

MIL: (-162) | NYM: (+136) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+114) | NYM: +1.5 (-137)

MIL: -1.5 (+114) | NYM: +1.5 (-137) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Brewers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Brewers) - 10-3, 2.84 ERA vs Zach Thornton (Mets) - 3-4, 3.04 ERA

The Brewers will look to Kyle Harrison (10-3) against the Mets and Zach Thornton (3-4). Harrison's team is 14-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Harrison's team has a record of 9-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mets are 5-4-0 against the spread when Thornton starts. The Mets have been the moneyline underdog in six of Thornton's starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (62.6%)

Brewers vs Mets Moneyline

New York is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -162 favorite on the road.

Brewers vs Mets Spread

The Brewers are at the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs (+114 to cover) on the runline. New York is -137 to cover.

Brewers vs Mets Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Brewers-Mets on Aug. 25, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 99 games this year and have walked away with the win 64 times (64.6%) in those games.

This year Milwaukee has won 20 of 32 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 55 of 131 chances this season.

In 131 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 68-63-0 against the spread.

The Mets have compiled an 18-37 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 32.7% of those games).

New York has not won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer in nine chances.

In the 127 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Mets, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-64-7).

The Mets have a 58-69-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.7% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .435, fueled by 47 extra-base hits. He has a .262 batting average and an on-base percentage of .355.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 56th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 109 hits and an OBP of .382 this season. He's batting .273 and slugging .503.

He is 37th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging in MLB.

Bauers brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.390) powered by 32 extra-base hits.

Contreras heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .476 with two doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Jackson Chourio is batting .280 with a .343 OBP and 50 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Carson Benge has a team-best OBP (.337), and paces the Mets in hits (131). He's batting .278 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 27th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Benge hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs.

Bo Bichette leads his team with a .395 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .266 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Marcus Semien is hitting .213 with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Francisco Lindor is batting .235 with eight doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks.

Brewers vs Mets Head to Head

7/22/2026: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/21/2026: 4-0 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/20/2026: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/10/2025: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/9/2025: 7-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/8/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/2/2025: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/2/2025: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/3/2024: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/2/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!