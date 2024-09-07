Demario Douglas 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Demario Douglas posted 58.2 fantasy points last year, 74th among all NFL wide receivers. The New England Patriots WR is currently the 75th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Demario Douglas Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Douglas' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 58.2 232 74 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 85.4 159 65

Demario Douglas 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts -- Douglas finished with 8.4 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 84 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 4.0 7 4 40 0 Week 2 Dolphins -0.1 2 2 19 0 Week 3 @Jets 2.0 3 1 15 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 4.5 3 2 45 0 Week 5 Saints 2.4 2 1 24 0 Week 7 Bills 7.4 6 4 54 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 2.9 7 5 25 0 View Full Table

Demario Douglas vs. Other Patriots Receivers

The Patriots ran 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Douglas' 2023 receiving stats stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Demario Douglas 79 49 561 0 4 K.J. Osborn 75 48 540 3 10 Hunter Henry 61 42 419 6 6 Kendrick Bourne 55 37 406 4 6

