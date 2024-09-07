menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NFL

Demario Douglas 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Demario Douglas 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Demario Douglas posted 58.2 fantasy points last year, 74th among all NFL wide receivers. The New England Patriots WR is currently the 75th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Demario Douglas Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Douglas' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points58.223274
2024 Projected Fantasy Points85.415965

Demario Douglas 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts -- Douglas finished with 8.4 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 84 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Eagles4.074400
Week 2Dolphins-0.122190
Week 3@Jets2.031150
Week 4@Cowboys4.532450
Week 5Saints2.421240
Week 7Bills7.464540
Week 8@Dolphins2.975250
View Full Table

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Demario Douglas vs. Other Patriots Receivers

The Patriots ran 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked 31st in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Douglas' 2023 receiving stats stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Demario Douglas794956104
K.J. Osborn7548540310
Hunter Henry614241966
Kendrick Bourne553740646

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Demario Douglas? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup