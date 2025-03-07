Delaware vs Stony Brook Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CAA Tournament

The No. 12 seed Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (12-19, 5-13 CAA) square off in the CAA tournament against the No. 13 seed Stony Brook Seawolves (8-23, 4-14 CAA) on Friday at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, tipping off at 2 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Delaware vs. Stony Brook Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: FloHoops

FloHoops Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Read these betting insights and trends before you bet on Friday's Delaware-Stony Brook spread (Delaware -5.5) or total (149.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Delaware vs. Stony Brook: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Delaware has compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Stony Brook has put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Delaware (2-2) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (50%) than Stony Brook (12-11) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (52.2%).

In home games, the Fightin' Blue Hens have a worse record against the spread (5-8-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (6-8-0).

The Seawolves have been better against the spread on the road (9-7-0) than at home (7-6-0) this year.

Against the spread, in conference games, Delaware is 6-12-0 this year.

Against the spread in CAA games, Stony Brook is 11-7-0 this season.

Delaware vs. Stony Brook: Moneyline Betting Stats

Delaware has been victorious in six, or 54.5%, of the 11 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Fightin' Blue Hens have not lost in four games this year when favored by -235 or better on the moneyline.

Stony Brook has been the moneyline underdog 29 total times this season. Stony Brook has finished 6-23 in those games.

The Seawolves have a record of 3-17 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +190 or longer (15%).

Delaware has an implied victory probability of 70.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Delaware vs. Stony Brook Head-to-Head Comparison

Delaware has a -72 scoring differential, falling short by 2.3 points per game. It is putting up 76.4 points per game to rank 112th in college basketball and is giving up 78.7 per outing to rank 334th in college basketball.

Delaware's leading scorer, John Camden, is 141st in college basketball scoring 16.6 points per game.

Stony Brook puts up 66.2 points per game (346th in college basketball) while giving up 73.9 per outing (236th in college basketball). It has a -240 scoring differential and has been outscored by 7.7 points per game.

Stony Brook's leading scorer, CJ Luster II, is 155th in college basketball, scoring 16.4 points per game.

The Fightin' Blue Hens lose the rebound battle by an average of 5.5 boards. They are collecting 27.9 rebounds per game (344th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 33.4 per contest.

Camden paces the team with 5.2 rebounds per game (537th in college basketball play).

The 28.9 rebounds per game the Seawolves accumulate rank 330th in the nation, 3.3 fewer than the 32.2 their opponents pull down.

Andre Snoddy is 56th in the country with 8.1 rebounds per game, leading the Seawolves.

Delaware's 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 132nd in college basketball, and the 100.5 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 339th in college basketball.

The Seawolves average 90.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (307th in college basketball), and concede 101 points per 100 possessions (343rd in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!