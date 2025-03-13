Delaware State vs North Carolina Central Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MEAC Tournament

The No. 3 seed Delaware State Hornets (16-13, 8-6 MEAC) are taking on the No. 6 seed North Carolina Central Eagles (13-18, 6-8 MEAC) in the MEAC tournament on Thursday at Norfolk Scope Arena, at 8:30 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Delaware State vs. North Carolina Central Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Arena: Norfolk Scope Arena

Delaware State vs. North Carolina Central Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Delaware State win (53.7%)

Delaware State vs. North Carolina Central: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Delaware State has compiled a 12-13-0 record against the spread this season.

North Carolina Central is 13-14-0 ATS this year.

North Carolina Central covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than Delaware State covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (44.4%).

At home, the Hornets sport a worse record against the spread (3-6-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (7-7-0).

This year, the Eagles are 5-5-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, they are 6-9-0 ATS (.400).

Delaware State's record against the spread in conference games is 6-8-0.

North Carolina Central has six wins against the spread in 14 MEAC games this season.

Delaware State vs. North Carolina Central: Moneyline Betting Stats

Delaware State has won in eight of the nine contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Hornets have been a -114 moneyline favorite on eight occasions this season and won every game.

North Carolina Central has compiled a 4-12 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -105 or longer, the Eagles have a 4-12 record (winning only 25% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Delaware State has a 53.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Delaware State vs. North Carolina Central Head-to-Head Comparison

Delaware State is outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game with a +133 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.7 points per game (65th in college basketball) and allows 74.1 per outing (246th in college basketball).

Robert Smith leads Delaware State, recording 18.3 points per game (65th in the country).

North Carolina Central is outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game, with a +118 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.2 points per game (56th in college basketball) and allows 75.4 per outing (280th in college basketball).

Po'Boigh King's 16.4 points per game leads North Carolina Central and ranks 156th in the nation.

The Hornets pull down 34.1 rebounds per game (65th in college basketball) while allowing 30.6 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.5 boards per game.

Martaz Robinson averages 6.2 rebounds per game (ranking 283rd in college basketball) to lead the Hornets.

The Eagles are 219th in the nation at 31.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.0 their opponents average.

Perry Smith Jr. tops the team with 5.9 rebounds per game (343rd in college basketball).

Delaware State's 95.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 182nd in college basketball, and the 90.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 94th in college basketball.

The Eagles average 97.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (136th in college basketball), and give up 92.6 points per 100 possessions (161st in college basketball).

