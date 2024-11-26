DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

DeAndre Hopkins and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Las Vegas Raiders and their 12th-ranked pass defense (208.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Friday at 3:00 PM ET.

Hopkins vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: November 29, 2024

November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.89

41.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Hopkins Fantasy Performance

With 64.8 fantasy points in 2024 (5.9 per game), Hopkins is the 48th-ranked player at the WR position and 157th among all players.

In his last three games, Hopkins has compiled 83 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on seven catches (11 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 8.3 (2.8 per game) during that period.

Hopkins has posted 22.5 fantasy points (4.5 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 20 targets into 14 catches for 165 yards and one TD.

The highlight of Hopkins' fantasy season came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9, when he tallied 20.6 fantasy points with eight receptions (on nine targets) for 86 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, DeAndre Hopkins stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills, hauling in one pass on one target for -2 yards (-0.2 fantasy points).

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has allowed one player to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Raiders have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this season.

Las Vegas has allowed six players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Raiders have allowed three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Las Vegas has allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 17 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Raiders have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

Las Vegas has given up at least one rushing TD to nine players this season.

The Raiders have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on DeAndre Hopkins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.