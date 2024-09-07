DeAndre Hopkins 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

DeAndre Hopkins was the 39th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, and picked up 0.8 fantasy points in Week 1. See below for further stats and fantasy projections on this Tennessee Titans player.

DeAndre Hopkins Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Hopkins' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 148.6 75 20 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 119.5 118 39

DeAndre Hopkins 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons -- Hopkins finished with 30.8 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 128 yards and three touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 0.8 1 1 8 0

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Other Titans Receivers

The Titans, who ranked 27th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 52.7% of the time while running the football 47.3% of the time. Below is a look at how Hopkins' 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets DeAndre Hopkins 137 75 1057 7 17 Calvin Ridley 136 76 1016 8 26 Tyler Boyd 98 67 667 2 7 Chigoziem Okonkwo 77 54 528 1 6

