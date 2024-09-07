menu item
NFL

DeAndre Hopkins 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

DeAndre Hopkins 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

DeAndre Hopkins was the 39th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, and picked up 0.8 fantasy points in Week 1. See below for further stats and fantasy projections on this Tennessee Titans player.

DeAndre Hopkins Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Hopkins' fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points148.67520
2024 Projected Fantasy Points119.511839

DeAndre Hopkins 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons -- Hopkins finished with 30.8 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 128 yards and three touchdowns. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Bears0.81180

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Other Titans Receivers

The Titans, who ranked 27th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 52.7% of the time while running the football 47.3% of the time. Below is a look at how Hopkins' 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Tennessee Titans teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
DeAndre Hopkins137751057717
Calvin Ridley136761016826
Tyler Boyd986766727
Chigoziem Okonkwo775452816

