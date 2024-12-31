David Montgomery Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery will match up with the second-ranked rushing defense of the Minnesota Vikings (88.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Montgomery vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 53.44

53.44 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.75

0.75 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.02

10.02 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Montgomery Fantasy Performance

With 185.7 fantasy points in 2024 (13.3 per game), Montgomery is the 15th-ranked player at the RB position and 38th among all players.

Over his last three games, Montgomery has amassed 30.3 fantasy points (10.1 per game) as he's scampered for 143 yards and scored one touchdown on 40 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 100 yards on 12 catches (12 targets).

Montgomery has generated 65.1 fantasy points (13.0 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 255 yards with four touchdowns on 63 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 156 yards on 18 grabs (18 targets).

The peak of Montgomery's fantasy campaign was a Week 11 performance versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 21.5 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 75 rushing yards on 15 attempts (5.0 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, David Montgomery disappointed his fantasy managers against the Buffalo Bills in Week 15, when he managed only 3.5 fantasy points (5 carries, 4 yards; 4 receptions, 31 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed five players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Vikings have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs against Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this year.

Minnesota has allowed eight players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Vikings have allowed a touchdown reception by 21 players this season.

Minnesota has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to two players this year.

Two players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Vikings have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

