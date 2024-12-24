David Montgomery Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

David Montgomery and the Detroit Lions will play the San Francisco 49ers and their 15th-ranked rushing defense (121 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Is Montgomery a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the 49ers? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Montgomery this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Montgomery vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers Game Day: December 30, 2024

December 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 54.84

54.84 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.67

0.67 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.51

19.51 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Montgomery Fantasy Performance

Montgomery is the 14th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 35th overall, as he has put up 185.7 total fantasy points (13.3 per game).

Over his last three games, Montgomery has amassed 30.3 fantasy points (10.1 per game) as he's rushed for 143 yards and scored one touchdown on 40 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 100 yards on 12 catches (12 targets).

Montgomery has delivered 65.1 total fantasy points (13.0 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 63 times for 255 yards and four scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 156 yards on 18 receptions (18 targets).

The highlight of Montgomery's fantasy season so far was Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he caught three balls on three targets for 20 yards, good for 21.5 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, David Montgomery had his worst game of the season in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills, when he put up just 3.5 fantasy points (5 carries, 4 yards; 4 receptions, 31 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The 49ers have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against San Francisco this season.

No opposing QB has passed for more than two touchdowns in a game versus the 49ers this season.

A total of three players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus San Francisco this season.

A total of 15 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed two or more receiving TDs to three players this season.

Four players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 16 players this year.

The 49ers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this year.

Want more data and analysis on David Montgomery? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.