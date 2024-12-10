David Montgomery Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

David Montgomery and the Detroit Lions will play the Buffalo Bills and their 19th-ranked run defense (123.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Montgomery vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills

Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 53.27

53.27 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.57

0.57 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.13

20.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Montgomery Fantasy Performance

With 182.2 fantasy points in 2024 (14.0 per game), Montgomery is the ninth-ranked fantasy player at his position and 28th overall.

During his last three games, Montgomery has delivered 40.1 total fantasy points (13.4 per game), running the ball 43 times for 176 yards and two scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 105 yards on 11 receptions (11 targets).

Montgomery has posted 73.2 fantasy points (14.6 per game) over his last five games, running for 283 yards with five touchdowns on 70 carries. He has also contributed 149 yards on 15 catches (16 targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Montgomery's fantasy season so far was Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he caught three balls on three targets for 20 yards, good for 21.5 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, David Montgomery's game versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 5.0 fantasy points. He ran for 31 yards on nine carries on the day with three catches for 39 yards.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has allowed two players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Bills have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Buffalo this season.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed three players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 17 players have caught a TD pass against the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Bills have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this season.

A total of nine players have run for at least one TD against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

