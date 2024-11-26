David Montgomery Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

David Montgomery and the Detroit Lions will play the Chicago Bears and their 20th-ranked run defense (129.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Thursday at 12:30 PM ET.

Is Montgomery a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Bears? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Montgomery vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: November 28, 2024

November 28, 2024 Game Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.2

6.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.56

26.56 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

0.31 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.64

8.64 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Montgomery Fantasy Performance

With 155.4 fantasy points in 2024 (14.1 per game), Montgomery is the ninth-ranked fantasy player at his position and 28th overall.

Looking at his last three games, Montgomery has amassed 46.4 fantasy points (15.5 per game) as he's run for 144 yards and scored four touchdowns on 35 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 80 yards on seven grabs (eight targets).

Montgomery has 69.9 total fantasy points (14.0 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 61 times for 250 yards with five touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 108 yards on 11 catches (12 targets).

The peak of Montgomery's fantasy season was a Week 11 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a matchup in which he put up 21.5 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 15 carries, 75 yards, 2 TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, David Montgomery disappointed his fantasy managers against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, when he managed only 5.0 fantasy points (9 carries, 31 yards; 3 receptions, 39 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Bears Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Chicago this season.

The Bears have not allowed more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

Chicago has allowed over 100 yards receiving to six players this year.

The Bears have given up a TD reception by eight players this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one TD pass against Chicago this season.

Three players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bears this season.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

