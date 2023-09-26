Davante Adams Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Wideout Davante Adams faces a matchup versus the 32nd-ranked pass defense in the NFL (337.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Las Vegas Raiders meet the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

With Adams' next game against the Chargers, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Adams vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.56

11.56 Projected Receiving Yards: 82.96

82.96 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.55

Projections provided by numberFire

Adams Fantasy Performance

With 50.2 fantasy points in 2023 (16.7 per game), Adams is the seventh-ranked fantasy player at his position and 30th overall.

Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Adams put up 29.2 fantasy points, recording 13 receptions on 20 targets for 172 yards and two TDs.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Chargers have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has given up more than 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Chargers have allowed a TD catch by six players this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Chargers have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

