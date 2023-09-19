Davante Adams Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

In Week 3 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), wideout Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders will face the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have the 16th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (206.5 yards conceded per game).

With Adams' next game versus the Steelers, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Adams vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.30

12.30 Projected Receiving Yards: 88.00

88.00 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.59

Projections provided by numberFire

Adams Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Adams is currently the 20th-ranked player in fantasy (68th overall), with 21.0 total fantasy points (10.5 per game).

In two games this season, Adams has been targeted 17 times, with 12 receptions for 150 yards and one TD, resulting in 21.0 fantasy points.

Last week against the Buffalo Bills, Adams reeled in six balls on eight targets for 84 yardsone touchdown, good for 14.4 fantasy points.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh is yet to allow someone to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Steelers this year.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Pittsburgh this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two touchdowns in a game against the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed one player to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Steelers have allowed two players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Pittsburgh has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

The Steelers have allowed two players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least one rushing TD to two players this year.

The Steelers have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

