Davante Adams Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

Wide receiver Davante Adams faces a matchup versus the ninth-ranked pass defense in the league (207.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, when his New York Jets meet the Miami Dolphins, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Adams worth a look for his upcoming game against the Dolphins? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Adams vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.60

67.60 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.50

Projections provided by numberFire

Adams Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Adams is currently the 19th-ranked fantasy player (79th overall), putting up 141.5 total fantasy points (10.9 per game).

In his last three games, Adams has posted 26.9 fantasy points (9.0 per game), as he's caught 18 passes on 27 targets for 209 yards and one touchdown.

Adams has been targeted 27 times, with 18 receptions for 209 yards and one TD, during his last five games, resulting in 26.9 fantasy points (9.0 per game) during that period.

The peak of Adams' fantasy season was a Week 15 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a matchup in which he tallied 33.8 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 9 receptions, 198 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Davante Adams' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 3.0 fantasy points. He had three receptions for 30 yards on the day.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has given up over 300 yards passing to three players this season.

The Dolphins have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs against Miami this season.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has given up more than 100 yards receiving to seven players this season.

The Dolphins have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Miami has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to two players this year.

The Dolphins' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have run for at least one touchdown versus Miami this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD versus the Dolphins this season.

