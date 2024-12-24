Davante Adams Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams will take on the 25th-ranked pass defense of the Buffalo Bills (229.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Adams a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Bills? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Adams vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 72.54

72.54 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.49

Projections provided by numberFire

Adams Fantasy Performance

With 136.8 fantasy points in 2024 (11.4 per game), Adams is the 11th-ranked player at the WR position and 70th among all players.

In his last three games, Adams has produced 26.9 fantasy points (9.0 per game), as he's reeled in 18 passes on 27 targets for 209 yards and one touchdown.

Adams has reeled in 18 balls (on 27 targets) for 209 yards and one touchdown in his last five games, good for 26.9 fantasy points (9.0 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Adams' fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15, when he racked up 33.8 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Davante Adams had his worst game of the season in Week 7 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he tallied just 3.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Bills Defensive Performance

Three players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this season.

A total of eight players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed two players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Buffalo has allowed five players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bills have allowed a touchdown reception by 24 players this season.

Buffalo has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Three players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Bills have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

