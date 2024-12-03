Darnell Mooney Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Atlanta Falcons WR Darnell Mooney will be up against the 28th-ranked pass defense of the Minnesota Vikings (243.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Considering Mooney for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Vikings? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Mooney vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.56

51.56 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Mooney Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Mooney is currently the 16th-ranked player in fantasy (85th overall), with 103.7 total fantasy points (8.6 per game).

In his last three games, Mooney has totaled 143 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 10 catches (19 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 14.3 (4.8 per game) during that stretch.

Mooney has put up 44.3 fantasy points (8.9 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 35 targets into 20 catches for 323 yards and two TDs.

The peak of Mooney's fantasy season came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, when he tallied 22.5 fantasy points with nine receptions (on 16 targets) for 105 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Darnell Mooney stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, catching one pass on three targets for 15 yards (1.5 fantasy points).

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed three players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed five players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has allowed seven players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Vikings have allowed a TD catch by 16 players this year.

Minnesota has allowed two or more receiving TDs to two players this year.

The Vikings have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to two players this year.

Minnesota has allowed at least one rushing TD to four players this year.

The Vikings have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this year.

