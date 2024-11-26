Darnell Mooney Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney will match up with the 10th-ranked pass defense of the Los Angeles Chargers (203.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Mooney worth considering for his next game against the Chargers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Mooney vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.41

58.41 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Mooney Fantasy Performance

With 101.7 fantasy points in 2024 (9.2 per game), Mooney is the 12th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 72nd overall.

In his last three games, Mooney has produced 27.1 fantasy points (9.0 per game), as he's turned 22 targets into 12 catches for 211 yards and one TD.

Mooney has been targeted 37 times, with 22 receptions for 349 yards and two TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 46.9 fantasy points (9.4 per game) during that period.

The high point of Mooney's season as a fantasy producer came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, as he tallied 22.5 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with zero picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Darnell Mooney had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he tallied just 1.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has conceded over 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Chargers have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have allowed three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Chargers have allowed 12 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to two players this year.

A total of five players have run for at least one touchdown against Los Angeles this season.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Chargers this year.

