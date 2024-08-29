menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
NFL

Darius Slayton 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Darius Slayton 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2024 season, New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton could be a fantasy option for you, so scroll down, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Darius Slayton Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Slayton's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points101.015144
2024 Projected Fantasy Points75.317472

Darius Slayton 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Slayton finished with 16.6 fantasy points -- four receptions, 106 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 17 versus the Los Angeles Rams. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Cowboys1.553150
Week 2@Cardinals6.263620
Week 3@49ers3.263320
Week 4Seahawks2.332230
Week 5@Dolphins3.542350
Week 6@Bills6.964690
Week 7Commanders2.221220
View Full Table

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Darius Slayton vs. Other Giants Receivers

The Giants ran 53.3% passing plays and 46.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked 30th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Slayton's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his New York Giants teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Darius Slayton795077044
Wan'Dale Robinson786052512
Jalin Hyatt402337300
Daniel Bellinger282525500

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Darius Slayton? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup