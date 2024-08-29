Darius Slayton 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2024 season, New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton could be a fantasy option for you, so scroll down, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Darius Slayton Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Slayton's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 101.0 151 44 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 75.3 174 72

Darius Slayton 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Slayton finished with 16.6 fantasy points -- four receptions, 106 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 17 versus the Los Angeles Rams. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1.5 5 3 15 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 6.2 6 3 62 0 Week 3 @49ers 3.2 6 3 32 0 Week 4 Seahawks 2.3 3 2 23 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 3.5 4 2 35 0 Week 6 @Bills 6.9 6 4 69 0 Week 7 Commanders 2.2 2 1 22 0 View Full Table

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Darius Slayton vs. Other Giants Receivers

The Giants ran 53.3% passing plays and 46.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked 30th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Slayton's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his New York Giants teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Darius Slayton 79 50 770 4 4 Wan'Dale Robinson 78 60 525 1 2 Jalin Hyatt 40 23 373 0 0 Daniel Bellinger 28 25 255 0 0

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Darius Slayton? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.