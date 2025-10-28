Daniel Jones Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Quarterback Daniel Jones faces a matchup against the 32nd-ranked pass defense in the NFL (273.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, when his Indianapolis Colts take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Jones a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Steelers? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Jones this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Daniel Jones Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.7

16.7 Projected Passing Yards: 236.61

236.61 Projected Passing TDs: 1.25

1.25 Projected Rushing Yards: 22.00

22.00 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Jones has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 20.4 fantasy points per game (163.1 total points). Overall, he is fifth in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Jones has amassed 67.9 fantasy points (22.6 per game), connecting on 66-of-93 throws for 772 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 30 rushing yards on 11 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

Jones has completed 110-of-155 passes for 1,246 yards, with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 95.0 total fantasy points (19.0 per game). With his legs, he's added 31 rushing yards on 13 attempts with one TD.

The high point of Jones' fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the Miami Dolphins, a game where he went off for 272 passing yards and one touchdown with zero picks (for 29.5 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 26 rushing yards on seven attempts (3.7 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Daniel Jones stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, throwing for 262 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions (10.4 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Steelers Defensive Performance

Three players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Pittsburgh has given up two or more TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.

The Steelers have allowed at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Pittsburgh this year.

A total of 11 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to two players this year.

Three players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Steelers this season.

A total of four players have run for at least one touchdown versus Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Daniel Jones? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.