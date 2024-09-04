Daniel Jones Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will be up against the team with last year's 24th-ranked passing defense, the Minnesota Vikings (234.5 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Jones a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Vikings? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Jones vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.48

15.48 Projected Passing Yards: 209.40

209.40 Projected Passing TDs: 1.08

1.08 Projected Rushing Yards: 27.67

27.67 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

Jones 2023 Fantasy Performance

With 57.0 fantasy points (9.5 per game), Jones was 44th at his position (and 233rd in the NFL).

In Week 2 last year against the Arizona Cardinals, Jones put up a season-best 30.7 fantasy points, with these numbers: 26-of-37 (70.3%), 321 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 9 carries, 59 yards, 1 TD.

Jones recorded 8.7 fantasy points (27-of-34 (79.4%), 203 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs; 10 carries, 66 yards) in Week 4 versus the Seattle Seahawks, his second-best game last season.

In Week 9 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Jones finished with a season-low 1.9 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 4-of-9 (44.4%), 25 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Jones accumulated 4.0 fantasy points -- 22-of-32 (68.8%), 137 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was in Week 3 versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Against Minnesota last year, three players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

14 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Vikings last season.

Against Minnesota last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Vikings last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Minnesota gave up over 100 receiving yards to eight players last season.

Against the Vikings last season, 20 players caught a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Minnesota allowed three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run defense, the Vikings gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to two players last season.

Against Minnesota last season, 12 players rushed for at least one TD.

Two players rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game against the Vikings last year.

